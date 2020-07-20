All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:34 AM

20 Destino Way

20 Destino Way · No Longer Available
Location

20 Destino Way, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Painted Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
As you walk to the front porch, you see how much character this home has and then you enter into the lovely, upgraded, neutral decor! Newer carpeting, warm paint, beautiful wood cabinetry and plantation shutters throughout! Warm, cozy fireplace is perfect for the cold nights in the family
room and the kitchen is wide open with slab granite and lots of storage. Formal dining room has an entrance right out to the
gated back yard! Easy to maintain back yard boasts patio and planter space to entertain in! Upstairs enjoy a master suite with
walk in closet, jacuzzi sunken tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms have a complimentary Jack and Jill
bath also with dual vanities! Upstairs laundry is a treat to make every day life easier. This neighborhood has pools, parks, sports
courts, wilderness trails, rose garden and fitness park. Lake MV access and award winning schools make this home an extra
special treat!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Destino Way have any available units?
20 Destino Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 20 Destino Way have?
Some of 20 Destino Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Destino Way currently offering any rent specials?
20 Destino Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Destino Way pet-friendly?
No, 20 Destino Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 20 Destino Way offer parking?
No, 20 Destino Way does not offer parking.
Does 20 Destino Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Destino Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Destino Way have a pool?
Yes, 20 Destino Way has a pool.
Does 20 Destino Way have accessible units?
No, 20 Destino Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Destino Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Destino Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Destino Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Destino Way does not have units with air conditioning.
