20 Destino Way

Amenities
As you walk to the front porch, you see how much character this home has and then you enter into the lovely, upgraded, neutral decor! Newer carpeting, warm paint, beautiful wood cabinetry and plantation shutters throughout! Warm, cozy fireplace is perfect for the cold nights in the family
room and the kitchen is wide open with slab granite and lots of storage. Formal dining room has an entrance right out to the
gated back yard! Easy to maintain back yard boasts patio and planter space to entertain in! Upstairs enjoy a master suite with
walk in closet, jacuzzi sunken tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms have a complimentary Jack and Jill
bath also with dual vanities! Upstairs laundry is a treat to make every day life easier. This neighborhood has pools, parks, sports
courts, wilderness trails, rose garden and fitness park. Lake MV access and award winning schools make this home an extra
special treat!!