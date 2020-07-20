20 Destino Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

As you walk to the front porch, you see how much character this home has and then you enter into the lovely, upgraded, neutral decor! Newer carpeting, warm paint, beautiful wood cabinetry and plantation shutters throughout! Warm, cozy fireplace is perfect for the cold nights in the family

room and the kitchen is wide open with slab granite and lots of storage. Formal dining room has an entrance right out to the

gated back yard! Easy to maintain back yard boasts patio and planter space to entertain in! Upstairs enjoy a master suite with

walk in closet, jacuzzi sunken tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms have a complimentary Jack and Jill

bath also with dual vanities! Upstairs laundry is a treat to make every day life easier. This neighborhood has pools, parks, sports

courts, wilderness trails, rose garden and fitness park. Lake MV access and award winning schools make this home an extra

special treat!!