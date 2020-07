Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic Upper Level Unit featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Approx 900 SqFt and a 1 Car Detached Garage. Laminate Wood Floors, Fresh Modern Paint Color, Newer Modern Ceiling Fans in each Bedroom, Community Pool and Mission Viejo Lake access available. Close to Shops and Restaurants with easy access to the 241 toll road. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Available for Immediate Move-In! Call 949.836.3064 to schedule a home tour!