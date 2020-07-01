149 Valley View Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fantastic End Unit Townhome - This spacious and bright 2 bedroom PLUS LOFT townhome in the coveted Terrace View community of Mission Viejo may be everything you're looking for! As an end unit, it has great privacy, and the views off the living and dining rooms (and the private patio) are amazing. The ocean can even be seen off in the distance on a clear day! Inside, there are tall vaulted ceilings, new carpet upstairs, and a very clean, open presentation. The 2 car garage has built-in cabinetry for all your storage needs. The community offers a nice tot lot and pool/spa, and easy access to great schools, restaurants, and transportation corridors.



