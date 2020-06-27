All apartments in Mission Viejo
123 Valley View

123 Valley View Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

123 Valley View Terrace, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Look no more! This condo has true pride of ownership and you will feel the warmth and comfort of this home as you walk in the front door. This open floor plan features soaring ceilings and a functional open layout. Formal living room is open to the dining area and over sized remodeled kitchen. The kitchen offers new white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and a new sink. Recessed lighting throughout brings in an abundance of lighting. The large enclosed patio has a private setting overlooking mature trees and elevated to offer breezes and privacy. Gorgeous wood flooring and 3 inch baseboards throughout this home upstairs and downstairs with gorgeous neutral carpet only featured on the stairs for added comfort. Upstairs offers an oversized master suite with remodeled bathroom and a walk in closet. Enjoy the view from the master window as you look out onto mature trees. Or sleep-in with the custom blackout shades. The secondary bedroom offers a ceiling fan, custom window treatments and added windows for natural light. Two well appointed bathrooms upstairs and an additional guest powder room downstairs offers functionality for your guests. The two car garage has storage shelves and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy the community amenities with a pool, spa, bbq area and tot lot. This is a wonderful place to live!Contact Candice 949-466-0620 or candice@niguelpoint.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Valley View have any available units?
123 Valley View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 123 Valley View have?
Some of 123 Valley View's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
123 Valley View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Valley View pet-friendly?
No, 123 Valley View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 123 Valley View offer parking?
Yes, 123 Valley View offers parking.
Does 123 Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Valley View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Valley View have a pool?
Yes, 123 Valley View has a pool.
Does 123 Valley View have accessible units?
No, 123 Valley View does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Valley View have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Valley View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Valley View have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Valley View does not have units with air conditioning.
