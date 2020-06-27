123 Valley View

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Look no more! This condo has true pride of ownership and you will feel the warmth and comfort of this home as you walk in the front door. This open floor plan features soaring ceilings and a functional open layout. Formal living room is open to the dining area and over sized remodeled kitchen. The kitchen offers new white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and a new sink. Recessed lighting throughout brings in an abundance of lighting. The large enclosed patio has a private setting overlooking mature trees and elevated to offer breezes and privacy. Gorgeous wood flooring and 3 inch baseboards throughout this home upstairs and downstairs with gorgeous neutral carpet only featured on the stairs for added comfort. Upstairs offers an oversized master suite with remodeled bathroom and a walk in closet. Enjoy the view from the master window as you look out onto mature trees. Or sleep-in with the custom blackout shades. The secondary bedroom offers a ceiling fan, custom window treatments and added windows for natural light. Two well appointed bathrooms upstairs and an additional guest powder room downstairs offers functionality for your guests. The two car garage has storage shelves and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy the community amenities with a pool, spa, bbq area and tot lot. This is a wonderful place to live!Contact Candice 949-466-0620 or candice@niguelpoint.com.