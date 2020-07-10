266 Apartments for rent in Lawndale, CA with washer-dryer

/
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced
Results within 1 mile of Lawndale
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2318 Vanderbilt Lane
2318 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1780 sqft
Located in 10/10 school district (Birney Elementary) near the beaches! Close to at least 4 parks and bike trail as well as restaurants, pharmacy, and grocery. 2-car garage, parking in front of garage, and an extra parking spot.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1660 sqft
BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY DETAILS: - 3BR/2.5BA - Approx.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2750 Artesia Boulevard
2750 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
887 sqft
55+ Senior Community of Breakwater Village. This condo is in pristine condition , The Kitchen comes w/stainless steel appliances. High end finishes include granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring and tile throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2314 Carnegie Lane
2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2404 Felton Lane
2404 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1689 sqft
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Lawndale
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
18 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,915
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
9 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,931
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,372
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
11 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,196
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1035 sqft
Centrally located in Downtown Westchester. Don’t spend time sitting in traffic, with shops, grocery stores and restaurants just steps away, you will have an abundance of free time.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18310 Elgar Ave
18310 Elgar Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1065 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316797 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westmont
11236 Haas Ave
11236 Haas Avenue, Westmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656 Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
320 S. Prospect Avenue
320 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
Oceanaire Townhomes - Property Id: 165747 Two story Apartment Townhome ( No one above you or below you) Enjoy your large private patio. Walk to the beach. Great Neighbor hood. Excellent School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
117 6th Street
117 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERTY DETAILS: * 2BR / 1BA * Approx.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
226 33rd Street
226 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1600 sqft
226 33rd Street Available 07/20/20 Bright & Airy, Split Level Home w/ Amazing Ocean Views & Outdoor Space In Heart of North MB & 2 Blocks to Beach! - PROPERTY DETAILS: • 2BR / 2BA • Approx.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1798 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome in Downtown M.B. 3 Story unit in 8-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Includes all linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors on top floor, tile floors in baths and carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
North Hawthorne
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
328 Paseo de la Playa #D
328 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1250 sqft
328 Paseo de la Playa #D Available 07/15/20 Oceanfront Townhome in Redondo Beach - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, located to the rear of the complex, nestled above the other townhomes giving the upper balcony/living room a pristine ocean view.
