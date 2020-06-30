All apartments in Manhattan Beach
813 Crest Drive

813 North Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

813 North Crest Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This impeccable 3 bed, 3.5 bath, 2,151 sq ft detached townhome with a peek-a-boo ocean view, is filled with natural light and lives like a single family residence. Perfectly located, take a stroll to everything Manhattan Beach has to offer; the Beach, Pier, Shopping, Restaurants, The Metlox, Parks, Coffee etc. The home was custom built by Chris Caras and features stunning details. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, 3-zoned A/C, 3 private balconies and central vacuum grace the home. The spacious master suite includes a gas fireplace, private balcony and spa like master bath complete with soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks with vanity area and generous walk-in closet. Nearby is the 2nd bedroom with a full en-suite bath. On the top level, enjoy an open floor plan including the living room with a cozy fireplace, gorgeous dining area with a private balcony, 1/2 bath and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops, large pantry cabinet, 6-burner stove and a breakfast bar off of the center island. The largest of the 3 balconies is accessible through french doors and is perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco. On the lower level which can be directly access from the 2-car garage (+ 3rd carport parking space), you'll find the laundry room & 3rd bedroom with full en-suite bath. Save time and hassle by renting this home completely furnished with a luxurious coastal style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Crest Drive have any available units?
813 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 813 Crest Drive have?
Some of 813 Crest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 813 Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 813 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 813 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 813 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 813 Crest Drive has units with air conditioning.

