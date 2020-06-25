755 29th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently remodeled A+ tree section location. 2BR - 1BA with 950 sq. feet on a 40x115 foot lot. Front and rear yard areas. 2 car detached garage. New kitchen, coutertop and stainless appliances. Laundry room with new washer/dryer unit. New bathroom with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower and tile flooring. Hardwood floors throughout. New dual pane windows. New doors, baseboards and casings. Newer electircal system and copper plumbing. Small office area off the living room. Pets OK with additional deposit. Super cute and charming. Available 6/15/2019.