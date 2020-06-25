All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
755 29th Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:26 PM

755 29th Street

755 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

755 29th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently remodeled A+ tree section location. 2BR - 1BA with 950 sq. feet on a 40x115 foot lot. Front and rear yard areas. 2 car detached garage. New kitchen, coutertop and stainless appliances. Laundry room with new washer/dryer unit. New bathroom with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower and tile flooring. Hardwood floors throughout. New dual pane windows. New doors, baseboards and casings. Newer electircal system and copper plumbing. Small office area off the living room. Pets OK with additional deposit. Super cute and charming. Available 6/15/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 29th Street have any available units?
755 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 755 29th Street have?
Some of 755 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
755 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 755 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 755 29th Street offers parking.
Does 755 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 29th Street have a pool?
No, 755 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 755 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 755 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 755 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
