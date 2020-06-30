644 30th Street

Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home within a half mile of the water in Manhattan Beach! Be the first to enjoy the new laminate floors and fresh coat of paint throughout the house. The living room features a vintage wood-burning fireplace and sliding door to the large backyard. Mature trees and lush landscaping adorn the front and back yards. A detached 1 car garage provides convenient parking and is outfitted with laundry hookups. Convenient to Sand Dune Park, Raytheon, Northrup Grumman, Whole Foods, ArcLight Cinemas, and more. Schedule a showing today!