Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM

644 30th Street

644 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

644 30th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home within a half mile of the water in Manhattan Beach! Be the first to enjoy the new laminate floors and fresh coat of paint throughout the house. The living room features a vintage wood-burning fireplace and sliding door to the large backyard. Mature trees and lush landscaping adorn the front and back yards. A detached 1 car garage provides convenient parking and is outfitted with laundry hookups. Convenient to Sand Dune Park, Raytheon, Northrup Grumman, Whole Foods, ArcLight Cinemas, and more. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 30th Street have any available units?
644 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 644 30th Street have?
Some of 644 30th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
644 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 644 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 644 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 644 30th Street offers parking.
Does 644 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 30th Street have a pool?
No, 644 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 644 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 644 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 644 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

