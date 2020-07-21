525 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath bright and beachy, partially furnished charmer! Relax in the California sunshine on either the front, back, or rooftop patios. Inside, a clean and open floorplan awaits with beautiful flooring, countertops, and fixtures. The bathroom features dual sinks and a roomy walk-in shower. The open and bright kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space, and a huge kitchen island. A laundry closet is located right off the kitchen. The living area features a wall of windows, gas fireplace, and dining area. The backyard is home to an open patio, outdoor shower, and detached 2-car garage with a rooftop deck, perfect for sunbathing or a glass of rose. Don't miss out on this perfect Manhattan Beach rental opportunity!