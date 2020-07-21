All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

525 21st Street

525 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath bright and beachy, partially furnished charmer! Relax in the California sunshine on either the front, back, or rooftop patios. Inside, a clean and open floorplan awaits with beautiful flooring, countertops, and fixtures. The bathroom features dual sinks and a roomy walk-in shower. The open and bright kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space, and a huge kitchen island. A laundry closet is located right off the kitchen. The living area features a wall of windows, gas fireplace, and dining area. The backyard is home to an open patio, outdoor shower, and detached 2-car garage with a rooftop deck, perfect for sunbathing or a glass of rose. Don't miss out on this perfect Manhattan Beach rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 21st Street have any available units?
525 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 525 21st Street have?
Some of 525 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 525 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 21st Street offers parking.
Does 525 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 21st Street have a pool?
No, 525 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 525 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
