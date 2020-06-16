524 14th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking bbq/grill tennis court

“Manhattan Beach Beauty” Tastefully remodeled, FULLY FURNISHED home with high-end finishes throughout and… AIR CONDITIONING!! Located on one of the best streets in Manhattan Beach with over 2500 SF, 4-bedrooms (Cal King, 3-bathrooms and 4-car parking! An oversize Master Suite with one of two Large Ocean View Decks! Just a couple of blocks to Live Oak Park with tennis courts, a basketball court and tons to do for the little ones. Take an easy stroll to downtown MB for a cup of Joe, dinner and a glass of wine or walk to the pier / beach for an afternoon of relaxing in the warm sun! The huge backyard has plenty of grass for the kids, an outdoor living room with a big screen TV, lounging areas, a fire pit, BBQ and outdoor sound system! The perfect Beach getaway! Available short term with a 30 day min. Rate is based on a one year min lease. Seasonal rates apply for monthly reservations. NOT AVAILABLE UNITL 2-19-2020