524 14th Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:40 PM

524 14th Street

524 14th Street · (310) 308-8778
Location

524 14th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
“Manhattan Beach Beauty” Tastefully remodeled, FULLY FURNISHED home with high-end finishes throughout and… AIR CONDITIONING!! Located on one of the best streets in Manhattan Beach with over 2500 SF, 4-bedrooms (Cal King, 3-bathrooms and 4-car parking! An oversize Master Suite with one of two Large Ocean View Decks! Just a couple of blocks to Live Oak Park with tennis courts, a basketball court and tons to do for the little ones. Take an easy stroll to downtown MB for a cup of Joe, dinner and a glass of wine or walk to the pier / beach for an afternoon of relaxing in the warm sun! The huge backyard has plenty of grass for the kids, an outdoor living room with a big screen TV, lounging areas, a fire pit, BBQ and outdoor sound system! The perfect Beach getaway! Available short term with a 30 day min. Rate is based on a one year min lease. Seasonal rates apply for monthly reservations. NOT AVAILABLE UNITL 2-19-2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 14th Street have any available units?
524 14th Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 524 14th Street have?
Some of 524 14th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 524 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 524 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 14th Street does offer parking.
Does 524 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 14th Street have a pool?
No, 524 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 524 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 524 14th Street has units with air conditioning.
