505 17th Street

Amenities

A+ Location in the prestigious American Martyrs Section of Manhattan Beach. Enjoy fantastic walkability to the beach, downtown shops, parks, schools, greenbelt jogging path, tennis & basketball courts and much more from this resort style home. This property has been exquisitely remodeled with tasteful attention to detail. Features include: Gourmet Kitchen with center island and all high end stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and opens to a comfortable family room with a classic fireplace setting. Complete with Large Master Suite with dual sink vanity, soaking tub, and separate glass enclosed steam shower, and walk in closet. Wide plank Oak Hardwood floors throughout give this home a timeless feel. The living room with antique paver flooring is highlighted by nano folding doors that open to the resort style pool area. The fully remodeled backyard takes this home to the next level with all new hardscaping around an inviting pool with Cabana. Do not miss the custom built in outdoor kitchen complete with stainless steel BBQ, Sink, Fridge and Cook Top. The pool area offers a detached Cabana with large Flat Screen TV, an outdoor shower and 3/4 bathroom. This is the perfect entertaining home and feels like being at a Four Seasons Resort. Complete with Air Conditioning and 2 car garage. Professionally decorated this home is a true gem in the heart of Manhattan Beach.