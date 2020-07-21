All apartments in Manhattan Beach
505 17th Street

Location

505 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
A+ Location in the prestigious American Martyrs Section of Manhattan Beach. Enjoy fantastic walkability to the beach, downtown shops, parks, schools, greenbelt jogging path, tennis & basketball courts and much more from this resort style home. This property has been exquisitely remodeled with tasteful attention to detail. Features include: Gourmet Kitchen with center island and all high end stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and opens to a comfortable family room with a classic fireplace setting. Complete with Large Master Suite with dual sink vanity, soaking tub, and separate glass enclosed steam shower, and walk in closet. Wide plank Oak Hardwood floors throughout give this home a timeless feel. The living room with antique paver flooring is highlighted by nano folding doors that open to the resort style pool area. The fully remodeled backyard takes this home to the next level with all new hardscaping around an inviting pool with Cabana. Do not miss the custom built in outdoor kitchen complete with stainless steel BBQ, Sink, Fridge and Cook Top. The pool area offers a detached Cabana with large Flat Screen TV, an outdoor shower and 3/4 bathroom. This is the perfect entertaining home and feels like being at a Four Seasons Resort. Complete with Air Conditioning and 2 car garage. Professionally decorated this home is a true gem in the heart of Manhattan Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 17th Street have any available units?
505 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 505 17th Street have?
Some of 505 17th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 505 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 17th Street offers parking.
Does 505 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 17th Street have a pool?
Yes, 505 17th Street has a pool.
Does 505 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 505 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 17th Street has units with air conditioning.
