Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Welcome to 447 23rd place in the beautiful sand section of Manhattan Beach! This sophisticated yet warm inviting home offers four bedrooms, four baths, and five decks! This townhome is in the ultimate location, just a few blocks from the sandy beaches, downtown, and award winning Grandview Elementary School. As you enter the home you immediately see the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home. One bedroom on suite is to your right which leads to a private outdoor patio. On the next floor you have all three bedrooms including the master suite, and laundry area. As you go up the stairs to the next floor you will see an abundance of natural light that showers the home. This home features a fireplace in the living and family room. Parking is not a problem in this home, with a two car garage, a carport and a driveway. Ten minutes to LAX airport and major freeways for transportation. This is the perfect home for the ultimate Manhattan Beach’s lifestyle.