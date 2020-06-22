All apartments in Manhattan Beach
447 23rd Place

447 23rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

447 23rd Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Welcome to 447 23rd place in the beautiful sand section of Manhattan Beach! This sophisticated yet warm inviting home offers four bedrooms, four baths, and five decks! This townhome is in the ultimate location, just a few blocks from the sandy beaches, downtown, and award winning Grandview Elementary School. As you enter the home you immediately see the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home. One bedroom on suite is to your right which leads to a private outdoor patio. On the next floor you have all three bedrooms including the master suite, and laundry area. As you go up the stairs to the next floor you will see an abundance of natural light that showers the home. This home features a fireplace in the living and family room. Parking is not a problem in this home, with a two car garage, a carport and a driveway. Ten minutes to LAX airport and major freeways for transportation. This is the perfect home for the ultimate Manhattan Beach’s lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 23rd Place have any available units?
447 23rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 447 23rd Place have?
Some of 447 23rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 23rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
447 23rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 23rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 447 23rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 447 23rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 447 23rd Place offers parking.
Does 447 23rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 23rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 23rd Place have a pool?
No, 447 23rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 447 23rd Place have accessible units?
No, 447 23rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 447 23rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 23rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 23rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 23rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
