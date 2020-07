Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking volleyball court

Come see this fantastic studio apartment on The Strand in El Porto! Live just steps away from the beach where you'll find bright sands, volleyball courts, and one of best surfing spots the South Bay has to offer! Enjoy the clear ocean view from your west-facing window and the recently remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms. Plenty of closet/storage space. Two dedicated parking spots. Washer/Dryer IN UNIT.