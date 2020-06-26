All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

3212 Alma Ave

3212 Alma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
INCREDIBLE, HIGH-END, DETACHED TOWNHOUSE W/ AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS, 2 DECKS, PATIO, 4+CAR PARKING & MODERN AMENITIES, JUST 3 BLOCKS TO BEACH & NORTH MB! - PROPERTY FEATURES
3BR / 3.5BA
Approx. 2200 Sq Ft
2-Car Garage + 2-Car Driveway (+Addl Compact)
3-Stop Elevator
Large Balcony/Deck off Living Area & Master
Very Open & Bright Great Room Layout on Top Floor
Bright Living Area w/ Fireplace & Ocean Views
Spacious Dining Area
High-End Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops, Pantry, Bartop & Stainless Steel Appliances
Master w/ Fireplace, Large Walk-In Closet, Balcony & Luxurious, Spa-Like Bath
Large 2nd Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet & Private Baths
Spacious 3rd Bedroom w/ Wall Closet & Full (Hall) Bath
Beautiful Hardwood Throughout, Carpet & Tile
Spacious Laundry Room
High-End Details & Surround Sound Throughout
Must See to Appreciate!
Gardener Pd

Nonsmoking & No Pets Only

***AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE4997656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Alma Ave have any available units?
3212 Alma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3212 Alma Ave have?
Some of 3212 Alma Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Alma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Alma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Alma Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Alma Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3212 Alma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Alma Ave offers parking.
Does 3212 Alma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Alma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Alma Ave have a pool?
No, 3212 Alma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Alma Ave have accessible units?
No, 3212 Alma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Alma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Alma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 Alma Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 Alma Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
