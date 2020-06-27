All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

304 16th Street

304 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

304 16th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Ocean view home on a walkstreet just 2 blocks to the beach and within walking distance to amazing shops and restaurants, tennis courts, and Live Oak Park! This immaculate home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, beautiful ocean views, a gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, water softener and so much more. The grassy front yard (such a rare commodity at the beach) faces the walkstreet and is great for children & small pets! Rounding out the amenities in this home are air conditioning, a dumbwaiter, built in BBQ on an ocean view deck and a luxurious master suite with his and her walk in closets, private balcony, spa tub and so much more. This is the one you've been waiting for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 16th Street have any available units?
304 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 304 16th Street have?
Some of 304 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 304 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 304 16th Street offers parking.
Does 304 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 16th Street have a pool?
No, 304 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 304 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
