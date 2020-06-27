304 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Ocean view home on a walkstreet just 2 blocks to the beach and within walking distance to amazing shops and restaurants, tennis courts, and Live Oak Park! This immaculate home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, beautiful ocean views, a gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, water softener and so much more. The grassy front yard (such a rare commodity at the beach) faces the walkstreet and is great for children & small pets! Rounding out the amenities in this home are air conditioning, a dumbwaiter, built in BBQ on an ocean view deck and a luxurious master suite with his and her walk in closets, private balcony, spa tub and so much more. This is the one you've been waiting for!