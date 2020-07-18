Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Welcome to this fully updated Manhattan Beach Tree section home located at 2308 Pine Avenue. There are two separate living areas on this property. The front house is approx. 1050 sq feet 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Featuring all new floors, paint, countertops, appliances ,windows and forced air heating. The living room features a Grand fireplace and Glass pocket wall that completely recesses to create a stunning indoor/outdoor living space. That glass wall leads out to an ultra private, generously sized, front entertaining area surrounded by trees and shrubs. The home has a very long driveway and single car garage. There is also a completely self contained Guest quarters detached in the back that is 100% updated as well, with approximately 450sq feet of living space, a kitchen with oven and 3/4 bathroom. Plus laundry room access from the guest quarters or the garage. The backyard between the two structures has plenty of room to entertain there as well. This home is in the Pacific school and Mira Costa school districts. With the beach walking distance away as well as downtown, It provides the best that Manhattan beach has to offer. Sorry, NO Pets!! This is a quiet tree section location that is very hard to find. This is a must see property that has been completely updated to 2018/2019 standards.