All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 2308 pine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
2308 pine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2308 pine

2308 Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2308 Pine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Welcome to this fully updated Manhattan Beach Tree section home located at 2308 Pine Avenue. There are two separate living areas on this property. The front house is approx. 1050 sq feet 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Featuring all new floors, paint, countertops, appliances ,windows and forced air heating. The living room features a Grand fireplace and Glass pocket wall that completely recesses to create a stunning indoor/outdoor living space. That glass wall leads out to an ultra private, generously sized, front entertaining area surrounded by trees and shrubs. The home has a very long driveway and single car garage. There is also a completely self contained Guest quarters detached in the back that is 100% updated as well, with approximately 450sq feet of living space, a kitchen with oven and 3/4 bathroom. Plus laundry room access from the guest quarters or the garage. The backyard between the two structures has plenty of room to entertain there as well. This home is in the Pacific school and Mira Costa school districts. With the beach walking distance away as well as downtown, It provides the best that Manhattan beach has to offer. Sorry, NO Pets!! This is a quiet tree section location that is very hard to find. This is a must see property that has been completely updated to 2018/2019 standards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 pine have any available units?
2308 pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2308 pine have?
Some of 2308 pine's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 pine currently offering any rent specials?
2308 pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 pine pet-friendly?
No, 2308 pine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2308 pine offer parking?
Yes, 2308 pine offers parking.
Does 2308 pine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 pine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 pine have a pool?
No, 2308 pine does not have a pool.
Does 2308 pine have accessible units?
No, 2308 pine does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 pine has units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 pine have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 pine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles