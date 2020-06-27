216 6th Street

Amenities

Fabulous location and fantastic home!! New Air Conditioning. Wonderful remodeled Manhattan Beach walk street home. This property is on a quiet walk street, just steps to the beach / strand and a short distance to downtown Manhattan Beach with a variety of restaurants/ coffee shops and boutique shops. The home has a large living room, master suite, guest bedroom and gourmet kitchen. Dining area seats 4-8 guests with a breakfast bar. Includes private laundry with washer and dryer, A/C and large 2 car garage with remotes and storage. Master suite encompasses 1/3 of the first floor and the guest room on the lower level is private with bath, with fireplace and includes a private patio. Fireplace in living area as well. The outdoor walk street patio is ideal for a BBQ and relaxing while watching the beautiful sunsets and ocean views.