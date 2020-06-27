All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
216 6th Street
216 6th Street

216 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous location and fantastic home!! New Air Conditioning. Wonderful remodeled Manhattan Beach walk street home. This property is on a quiet walk street, just steps to the beach / strand and a short distance to downtown Manhattan Beach with a variety of restaurants/ coffee shops and boutique shops. The home has a large living room, master suite, guest bedroom and gourmet kitchen. Dining area seats 4-8 guests with a breakfast bar. Includes private laundry with washer and dryer, A/C and large 2 car garage with remotes and storage. Master suite encompasses 1/3 of the first floor and the guest room on the lower level is private with bath, with fireplace and includes a private patio. Fireplace in living area as well. The outdoor walk street patio is ideal for a BBQ and relaxing while watching the beautiful sunsets and ocean views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 6th Street have any available units?
216 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 216 6th Street have?
Some of 216 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 216 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 6th Street offers parking.
Does 216 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 6th Street have a pool?
No, 216 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 216 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
