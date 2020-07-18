All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:09 AM

216 39th Street

216 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 39th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
The minute you see where this home is located you will know you are in the right place! Steps to the beach and steps to many wonderful restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, cafes, salons and more. Upon entry you ascend to the second floor where your bedroom with on-suite bathroom is also located. Enjoy this bedroom all to itself on this exclusive multi level home. You may then ascend to the grand room on the top floor. Here you will see an open airy all in one location. Your living, dining and kitchen are all open to one another making for an entertaining dream. Off the living room is a private deck where you may take in the wonderful ocean breeze. Stop by today to see the lovely apartment home. You will be glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 39th Street have any available units?
216 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 216 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 216 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 39th Street offers parking.
Does 216 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 39th Street have a pool?
No, 216 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 216 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
