216 39th Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

The minute you see where this home is located you will know you are in the right place! Steps to the beach and steps to many wonderful restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, cafes, salons and more. Upon entry you ascend to the second floor where your bedroom with on-suite bathroom is also located. Enjoy this bedroom all to itself on this exclusive multi level home. You may then ascend to the grand room on the top floor. Here you will see an open airy all in one location. Your living, dining and kitchen are all open to one another making for an entertaining dream. Off the living room is a private deck where you may take in the wonderful ocean breeze. Stop by today to see the lovely apartment home. You will be glad you did!