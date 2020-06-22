216 29th Place

Amenities

TOP OF THE WORLD UNOBSTRUCTED WHITE WATER OCEAN VIEWS!!! This Beautifully Recently Updated Property is the Essence of Manhattan Beach Lifestyle just Steps to the Beach with BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEWS from Palos Verdes to Catalina Island to Malibu!! The Home Enjoys an UNPARALLELED PANORAMIC Ocean View Balcony, Where You Will Enjoy Sensational Sunsets!! The Spacious Living/Dining Area, Chef's Gourmet Kitchen ALL Overlook the Waves of the Pacific Ocean!! This Property has been Updated with Maple Hardwood Floors, Birch Cabinetry and recently Painted Interior and Exterior. The Master Suite is Designed with a Walk-In Wardrobe Area, and includes a Master Bath Spa Tub Area with Evening Accent Lighting! The Secondary Bedrooms have their Own Remodeled Bath Areas. The Property Offers an Outside Surfer Shower, Dumb Waiter from Garage Leading to Top Floor Kitchen Area, a 2 Car Garage with Custom Surf Racks plus additional parking Spot and Underground Utilities!!