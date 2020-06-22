All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

216 29th Place

216 29th Place · No Longer Available
Location

216 29th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
TOP OF THE WORLD UNOBSTRUCTED WHITE WATER OCEAN VIEWS!!! This Beautifully Recently Updated Property is the Essence of Manhattan Beach Lifestyle just Steps to the Beach with BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEWS from Palos Verdes to Catalina Island to Malibu!! The Home Enjoys an UNPARALLELED PANORAMIC Ocean View Balcony, Where You Will Enjoy Sensational Sunsets!! The Spacious Living/Dining Area, Chef's Gourmet Kitchen ALL Overlook the Waves of the Pacific Ocean!! This Property has been Updated with Maple Hardwood Floors, Birch Cabinetry and recently Painted Interior and Exterior. The Master Suite is Designed with a Walk-In Wardrobe Area, and includes a Master Bath Spa Tub Area with Evening Accent Lighting! The Secondary Bedrooms have their Own Remodeled Bath Areas. The Property Offers an Outside Surfer Shower, Dumb Waiter from Garage Leading to Top Floor Kitchen Area, a 2 Car Garage with Custom Surf Racks plus additional parking Spot and Underground Utilities!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 29th Place have any available units?
216 29th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 216 29th Place have?
Some of 216 29th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 29th Place currently offering any rent specials?
216 29th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 29th Place pet-friendly?
No, 216 29th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 216 29th Place offer parking?
Yes, 216 29th Place does offer parking.
Does 216 29th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 29th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 29th Place have a pool?
No, 216 29th Place does not have a pool.
Does 216 29th Place have accessible units?
No, 216 29th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 216 29th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 29th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 29th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 29th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
