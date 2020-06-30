1739 2nd Street

Amenities

This elegant 5 bed, 4.5 bath single family home radiates natural light and old world charm throughout. Gorgeous oak floors with inlaid walnut, 8’ solid doors, and arched doorways are just a few of the features that set this home apart from the rest. Upon entry, you are greeted by the naturally lit great room featuring drawing board vaulted ceilings and a grand fireplace. Proceeding passed the formal dining room you will find the open kitchen and living area leading out to a large, private, and picturesque backyard complete with above ground spa. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, a large island with 4 burner stovetop and griddle, and stainless steel appliances. A bedroom with en suite bath completes the first floor, perfect for an office or guest room. Upstairs, the oversize master suite consists of a fireplace, large walk in closet, balcony, and en suite bath with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms, one with a jack and jill bath and the other with an en suite bath and private balcony complete the upper level. Two car attached garage with 2 driveway spaces and ample street parking. Close to Mira Costa High School and Pennekamp Elementary.