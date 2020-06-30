All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1739 2nd Street

1739 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1739 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This elegant 5 bed, 4.5 bath single family home radiates natural light and old world charm throughout. Gorgeous oak floors with inlaid walnut, 8’ solid doors, and arched doorways are just a few of the features that set this home apart from the rest. Upon entry, you are greeted by the naturally lit great room featuring drawing board vaulted ceilings and a grand fireplace. Proceeding passed the formal dining room you will find the open kitchen and living area leading out to a large, private, and picturesque backyard complete with above ground spa. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, a large island with 4 burner stovetop and griddle, and stainless steel appliances. A bedroom with en suite bath completes the first floor, perfect for an office or guest room. Upstairs, the oversize master suite consists of a fireplace, large walk in closet, balcony, and en suite bath with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms, one with a jack and jill bath and the other with an en suite bath and private balcony complete the upper level. Two car attached garage with 2 driveway spaces and ample street parking. Close to Mira Costa High School and Pennekamp Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 2nd Street have any available units?
1739 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1739 2nd Street have?
Some of 1739 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1739 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1739 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1739 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1739 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 1739 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1739 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1739 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1739 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

