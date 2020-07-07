1700 Pine Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2015 Remodeled home in Manhattan Beach Tree section. Corner lot close to schools, shopping and downtown. Everything was upgraded from electrical to walls, roof, windows, doors, flooring-carpet upstairs porcelain tile downstairs. New front picket fence; backyard is fenced and landscaped. Kitchen has granite counters/bar and Samsung appliances. Bathrooms have double sinks and granite counters. Very large master suite and all bedrooms upstairs. Fireplace in living room is gas with glass stones. Laundry hook ups in the garage with direct access to kitchen area. Looking for long term renter. Monthly rent includes gardener. Tenant pays utilities.