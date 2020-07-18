All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1616 Magnolia Avenue

1616 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Magnolia Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The opportunity you have been waiting for is finally here! Welcome to this charming, remodeled home located in a prime part of the desirable Manhattan Heights neighborhood. The vaulted ceiling entryway flows right into the bright, open floor plan. The kitchen is open to the dining and living spaces and features new Venatino quartz countertops with a breakfast bar, new stainless cooktop and new sink and faucet. Get cozy next to the fireplace in the living room while you sit back and watch the action in the kitchen and private, lush backyard! The windows and doors in the rear of the house are wide enough to provide the indoor/outdoor feel that everyone desires. Master bedroom is conveniently located downstairs and the two bedrooms upstairs share a 3/4 bath. Magnolia is a special street with low traffic, great neighbors, sufficient parking and very family friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
1616 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1616 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 1616 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1616 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1616 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1616 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1616 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
