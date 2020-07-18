1616 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

The opportunity you have been waiting for is finally here! Welcome to this charming, remodeled home located in a prime part of the desirable Manhattan Heights neighborhood. The vaulted ceiling entryway flows right into the bright, open floor plan. The kitchen is open to the dining and living spaces and features new Venatino quartz countertops with a breakfast bar, new stainless cooktop and new sink and faucet. Get cozy next to the fireplace in the living room while you sit back and watch the action in the kitchen and private, lush backyard! The windows and doors in the rear of the house are wide enough to provide the indoor/outdoor feel that everyone desires. Master bedroom is conveniently located downstairs and the two bedrooms upstairs share a 3/4 bath. Magnolia is a special street with low traffic, great neighbors, sufficient parking and very family friendly.