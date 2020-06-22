All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
1501 Artesia Blvd #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1501 Artesia Blvd #1

1501 Artesia Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Artesia Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Completely Remodeled 2 Bdrm Manhattan Beach Townhouse! - Get ready for the New Year and move right in to this updated and fresh 2 bdrm townhouse. Completely renovated throughout with beautiful new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and laminate wood floors throughout. Inviting fireplace in your step down living room. Nice outdoor patio off of the kitchen and dining area. 2 bdrms and 2 baths upstairs. Powder room on the main living area. 2 car garage. 1 year lease. Across from Mira Costa High School and a short distance to the beach! Call today for a showing. No Smoking. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 have any available units?
1501 Artesia Blvd #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 have?
Some of 1501 Artesia Blvd #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Artesia Blvd #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 offers parking.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 have a pool?
No, 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 have accessible units?
No, 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Artesia Blvd #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
