1501 Artesia Blvd #1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Completely Remodeled 2 Bdrm Manhattan Beach Townhouse! - Get ready for the New Year and move right in to this updated and fresh 2 bdrm townhouse. Completely renovated throughout with beautiful new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and laminate wood floors throughout. Inviting fireplace in your step down living room. Nice outdoor patio off of the kitchen and dining area. 2 bdrms and 2 baths upstairs. Powder room on the main living area. 2 car garage. 1 year lease. Across from Mira Costa High School and a short distance to the beach! Call today for a showing. No Smoking. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4592464)