132 2nd Street

Occupancy available September 2020. OCEAN VIEW MANHATTAN BEACH WALK STREET located in the 100 block of the Sand Section. A+ location - steps to the sand and water's edge as well as the desirable downtown sector of Manhattan Beach (steps away from some the best LA restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more). This Walk Street Home is Designer Perfect and just like new! This Home is FULLY FURNISHED and offers 5 Bedrooms (fabulous master suite!), 6 baths, 2 family rooms, office, game room, elevator, 2 indoor fireplaces, 4 outdoor decks with ocean views and a patio that opens up to the walk street. The large 3 car garage (with built in storage and a Sub Zero Refrigerator) is a MUST in this location. It is rare to find this quality and location of a home for lease. This home has it all...with too many custom finishes to mention.