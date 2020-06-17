All apartments in Manhattan Beach
132 2nd Street

132 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

132 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
fireplace
game room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
garage
Occupancy available September 2020. OCEAN VIEW MANHATTAN BEACH WALK STREET located in the 100 block of the Sand Section. A+ location - steps to the sand and water's edge as well as the desirable downtown sector of Manhattan Beach (steps away from some the best LA restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more). This Walk Street Home is Designer Perfect and just like new! This Home is FULLY FURNISHED and offers 5 Bedrooms (fabulous master suite!), 6 baths, 2 family rooms, office, game room, elevator, 2 indoor fireplaces, 4 outdoor decks with ocean views and a patio that opens up to the walk street. The large 3 car garage (with built in storage and a Sub Zero Refrigerator) is a MUST in this location. It is rare to find this quality and location of a home for lease. This home has it all...with too many custom finishes to mention.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 2nd Street have any available units?
132 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 132 2nd Street have?
Some of 132 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 132 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 132 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 132 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 132 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 132 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
