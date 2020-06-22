All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

121 12th Street

121 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A+++++ LOCATION! It doesn't get any better than this! Luxury townhome in the heart of downtown Manhattan Beach just steps to the beach, Pier and all the great restaurants and shopping Manhattan Beach has to offer. Gorgeous, unobstructed panoramic ocean & whitewater views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Three large bedrooms and 3 1/2 Baths. Built by Matt Morris Development in 2000. Featuring Hi-end designer light and plumbing fixtures. Beautiful kitchen with professional grade appliances, custom cabinetry and a large pantry. Hardwood flooring throughout living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Large, west facing deck off living room perfect for BBQs and relaxing while taking in the spectacular views. You may also enjoy the ocean and pier views from the bed in the master suite with it's own balcony; walk in closet and master bath. Central air; parking for 5, which is extremely rare for living at the beach! Two car garage, guest space and street parking in front of garage. This is one of the finest town homes available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 12th Street have any available units?
121 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 121 12th Street have?
Some of 121 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 121 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 12th Street offers parking.
Does 121 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 12th Street have a pool?
No, 121 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 121 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 12th Street has units with air conditioning.
