121 12th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A+++++ LOCATION! It doesn't get any better than this! Luxury townhome in the heart of downtown Manhattan Beach just steps to the beach, Pier and all the great restaurants and shopping Manhattan Beach has to offer. Gorgeous, unobstructed panoramic ocean & whitewater views from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Three large bedrooms and 3 1/2 Baths. Built by Matt Morris Development in 2000. Featuring Hi-end designer light and plumbing fixtures. Beautiful kitchen with professional grade appliances, custom cabinetry and a large pantry. Hardwood flooring throughout living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Large, west facing deck off living room perfect for BBQs and relaxing while taking in the spectacular views. You may also enjoy the ocean and pier views from the bed in the master suite with it's own balcony; walk in closet and master bath. Central air; parking for 5, which is extremely rare for living at the beach! Two car garage, guest space and street parking in front of garage. This is one of the finest town homes available for lease.