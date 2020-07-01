1157 3RD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Manhattan Beach house with an awesome floor plan situated on a 7500 sq.ft lot that boasts an enormous backyard with 9ft saltwater pool and entertainer's deck with fireplace and outside hot shower.~ The home is located in a coveted and rare in Manhattan Beach cul-de-sac with a family-centric neighborhood vibe, and within close distance to award winning schools.This spectacular home has top of the line amenities with great natural sunlight.~ Downstairs features an open space step down living room with dramatically high ceilings.~ The modern kitchen overlooks the living room and has a large breakfast area/counter space plus separate cozy dining room with lots of windows, all perfect for entertaining.~ Step down to a wonderful family room with dual french doors that open to deck with fireplace and yard overlooking the fabulous pool.~ Deck is large enough for an outdoor dining space and there is a ton of outdoor yard space.