Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1157 3RD Street

1157 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1157 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Manhattan Beach house with an awesome floor plan situated on a 7500 sq.ft lot that boasts an enormous backyard with 9ft saltwater pool and entertainer's deck with fireplace and outside hot shower.~ The home is located in a coveted and rare in Manhattan Beach cul-de-sac with a family-centric neighborhood vibe, and within close distance to award winning schools.This spectacular home has top of the line amenities with great natural sunlight.~ Downstairs features an open space step down living room with dramatically high ceilings.~ The modern kitchen overlooks the living room and has a large breakfast area/counter space plus separate cozy dining room with lots of windows, all perfect for entertaining.~ Step down to a wonderful family room with dual french doors that open to deck with fireplace and yard overlooking the fabulous pool.~ Deck is large enough for an outdoor dining space and there is a ton of outdoor yard space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 3RD Street have any available units?
1157 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1157 3RD Street have?
Some of 1157 3RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1157 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1157 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1157 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1157 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 1157 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 3RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 1157 3RD Street has a pool.
Does 1157 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 1157 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 3RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1157 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1157 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.

