Enjoy beach life in this beautifully renovated MB home. Open floor plan and huge back yard are great for entertaining. Catalina & PV Peninsula views from the LR. All new LVT floors, energy efficient windows, HVAC, kitchen, crown moldings. 2 front bedrooms connected by Jack & Jill bathroom. Master suite with walk-in closet and slider to patio/back yard. Well situated home just a short walk to downtown MB shops, dining, pier & beach. Large garage with laundry and storage.