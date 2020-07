Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan range refrigerator

First floor unit steps to the beach. Enjoy the ocean views from your patio! New laminate flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen along with a breakfast bar. Includes stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. All new window coverings, freshly painted, new bath vanities and fixtures. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans, mirrored closets & closet organizers.