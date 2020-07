Amenities

The Fulton Sherman Oaks is where quality and luxury combine to give you the ultimate in apartment living! Our community is ideally located and within walking distance of the trendy Sherman Oaks boutique shops and bistros. We have considered every comfort and convenience into our very spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to ensure your stay here is enjoyable and pleasant for years to come. Featuring rich, wood-like flooring, custom granite counter tops, entertainment size kitchens with ceramic tile flooring, a wet bar, enormous walk-in closets, large private patios, and much more! The Fulton Sherman Oaks gives you the flexibility to balance the needs of life inside and outside the home. Community features include a swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site laundry facility, gated access, barbecue area, and covered parking. Discover the life and value you've been looking for at The Fulton Sherman Oaks. Contact us today to schedule your personal tour!