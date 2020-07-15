All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes

21240 South Western Avenue · (818) 918-2062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 OFF first and second month's rent with approved credit!!
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor Gateway South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt. Homes are exactly what you are looking in an apartment home! Opportunely situated close to the 405, 110 and 91 freeways and a few minutes from Downtown L.A. the sky is the limit for the entertainment and exploration of Los Angeles. Hollywood, LA Zoo, and many local parks are right in the surrounding areas. The close proximity to LAX Airport will also ensure your vacationing schedule is always on track. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes will feel just like no other place as it will provide you with serenity & tranquility. Each home features stainless steel appliances, spacious closets, courtyard style apt. community and much, much more. Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes offers simplicity, pleasure, and relaxation. Visit our community today and professional staff will be more than happy to assist you! Welcome Home, we are glad youve selected Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes as your next home.
.

IT490306 - IT49MC6334

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes have any available units?
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes has 3 units available starting at $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes have?
Some of Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 OFF first and second month's rent with approved credit!!
Is Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is pet friendly.
Does Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes offer parking?
No, Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes does not offer parking.
Does Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes have a pool?
No, Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes does not have a pool.
Does Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes have accessible units?
No, Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity