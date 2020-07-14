Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance e-payments media room package receiving garage

Dreaming of spectacular West Hollywood apartments? Your dream begins and ends with Fiona, a stunning apartment community in West Hollywood bordering Beverly Hills offering beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom residences in one of Los Angeles most enviable neighborhoods. With a range of floor plans to choose from, Fiona boasts stunning roof-top views, indulgent residential and community amenities, and a sleek, modern design aesthetic to provide the best of both comfort and style. Each apartment at Fiona is equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, designer window coverings, and Elfa closet systems, with many units featuring loft-style layouts complete with 10 foot high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private patios or balconies.