Amenities
Dreaming of spectacular West Hollywood apartments? Your dream begins and ends with Fiona, a stunning apartment community in West Hollywood bordering Beverly Hills offering beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom residences in one of Los Angeles most enviable neighborhoods. With a range of floor plans to choose from, Fiona boasts stunning roof-top views, indulgent residential and community amenities, and a sleek, modern design aesthetic to provide the best of both comfort and style. Each apartment at Fiona is equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, designer window coverings, and Elfa closet systems, with many units featuring loft-style layouts complete with 10 foot high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private patios or balconies.