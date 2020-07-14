All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Fiona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Fiona
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Fiona

Open Now until 6pm
375 N La Cienega Blvd · (323) 248-9732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 Months Free on Select Units! Prices Starting at $2499!
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. now

$3,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 24

$5,124

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fiona.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
media room
package receiving
garage
Dreaming of spectacular West Hollywood apartments? Your dream begins and ends with Fiona, a stunning apartment community in West Hollywood bordering Beverly Hills offering beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom residences in one of Los Angeles most enviable neighborhoods. With a range of floor plans to choose from, Fiona boasts stunning roof-top views, indulgent residential and community amenities, and a sleek, modern design aesthetic to provide the best of both comfort and style. Each apartment at Fiona is equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, designer window coverings, and Elfa closet systems, with many units featuring loft-style layouts complete with 10 foot high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private patios or balconies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $75/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fiona have any available units?
Fiona has 13 units available starting at $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Fiona have?
Some of Fiona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fiona currently offering any rent specials?
Fiona is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months Free on Select Units! Prices Starting at $2499!
Is Fiona pet-friendly?
Yes, Fiona is pet friendly.
Does Fiona offer parking?
Yes, Fiona offers parking.
Does Fiona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fiona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fiona have a pool?
No, Fiona does not have a pool.
Does Fiona have accessible units?
No, Fiona does not have accessible units.
Does Fiona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fiona has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Fiona?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity