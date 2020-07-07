All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 730 South Oxford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
730 South Oxford Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

730 South Oxford Avenue

730 South Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

730 South Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a8bd8d01a ----
Check out this great 2 bed 2 bath Korea Town Apartment Unit. Located near the Wilshire and Western corridor, you\'ll be a few blocks from Wilshire Blvd Public Transportation, Ralph\'s Market, Public Library, Wiltern Theater and so much more. Looking to grab a bite to eat? Check out the many eateries on Wilshire and Western: Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Terra Cotta, BCD Tofu House, Shabu Hyang and so many more. Don\'t miss out - this unit won\'t last!

Listed by:
Real Estate Collective
Mia Arias Kim DRE #01952403
Samara Sims DRE #02036810

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 South Oxford Avenue have any available units?
730 South Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 South Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 730 South Oxford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 South Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
730 South Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 South Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 730 South Oxford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 730 South Oxford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 730 South Oxford Avenue offers parking.
Does 730 South Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 South Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 South Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 730 South Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 730 South Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 730 South Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 730 South Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 South Oxford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College