6357 LONGVIEW Avenue

Remodeled w/ style & panache, this masterful Hollywood hills home has a flexible floor plan. Four beds in the main house & a 1 bdrm apartment w/ separate entrance. Rental is for the entire property, perfect for someone needing a home office, has out of town guests or has a roommate that can live separately. The interior is rich w/ beautiful details including wood flrs, exotic stone & recycled glass. A luxurious master bath w/recycled glass counter tops that illuminate from under counter lights, a soaking spa tub & a steam shower.Japanese Shoji screen separates the master bed & bath while infusing soft filtered light. All bdrms are en-suite w/gracious closets. A cooks kitchen w/Viking appliances, a counter-bar for casual dining & a dining rm for formal entertaining. Enjoy city views from over sized windows or one of several decks. Private yd w/a hot tub for an outdoor moonlight soak. Near Hollywood landmarks, restaurants, shopping, the Hollywood bowl.