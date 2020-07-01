All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6357 LONGVIEW Avenue

6357 Longview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6357 Longview Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Remodeled w/ style & panache, this masterful Hollywood hills home has a flexible floor plan. Four beds in the main house & a 1 bdrm apartment w/ separate entrance. Rental is for the entire property, perfect for someone needing a home office, has out of town guests or has a roommate that can live separately. The interior is rich w/ beautiful details including wood flrs, exotic stone & recycled glass. A luxurious master bath w/recycled glass counter tops that illuminate from under counter lights, a soaking spa tub & a steam shower.Japanese Shoji screen separates the master bed & bath while infusing soft filtered light. All bdrms are en-suite w/gracious closets. A cooks kitchen w/Viking appliances, a counter-bar for casual dining & a dining rm for formal entertaining. Enjoy city views from over sized windows or one of several decks. Private yd w/a hot tub for an outdoor moonlight soak. Near Hollywood landmarks, restaurants, shopping, the Hollywood bowl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue have any available units?
6357 LONGVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6357 LONGVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue offer parking?
No, 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6357 LONGVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.

