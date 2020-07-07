5937 S Avalon Blvd

Amenities
Brand new wood floors
Studio apt with windows facing the street. Plenty of natural light that flows into the unit during the daytime, making it very cozy and bright.
Large bathroom.
Open kitchen with gas stove, tenant provides refrigerator.
Owner pays water and trash, tenant pays gas and electricity.
Street parking. Gated parking available for rent ($100) by waiting list.
Secured Access building.
Laundry room onsite.
Upstairs from restaurant, market and more! Sorry, no elevator access.
Sorry, no pets
For questions or to schedule viewing apartment
please call resident manager ONLY FROM 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM PLEASE to schedule viewing apointment
Sal show contact info
$25 credit check per adult
Hablamos espanol.
Located in: South L.A., near East L.A., Downtown Los Angeles, Central LA, business district, Vernon, Huntington Park, Walnut Park, Commerce, Maywood, Bell, Bell Gardens, Downey, South Gate, Lynwood, Central Alameda. 110, 105, 710 Freeway
Restaurant, Market and public transportation.