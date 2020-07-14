5830 La Mirada Avenue

Amenities

Live Local at 5830 La Mirada Ave



Welcome home to 5830 La Mirada Ave. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Try an amazing Korean dish at Baroo, pick out some furniture for your new home at White Buffalo, and stay fit and in shape with a membership from The Changing Room.



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 5830 La Mirada Apartments.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates