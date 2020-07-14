All apartments in Los Angeles
5830 La Mirada Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

5830 La Mirada Avenue

Open Now until 6pm
5830 La Mirada Avenue · (323) 825-6056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5830 La Mirada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5830 La Mirada Avenue.

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live Local at 5830 La Mirada Ave

Welcome home to 5830 La Mirada Ave. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Try an amazing Korean dish at Baroo, pick out some furniture for your new home at White Buffalo, and stay fit and in shape with a membership from The Changing Room.

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 5830 La Mirada Apartments.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Max weight 20lb

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 La Mirada Avenue have any available units?
5830 La Mirada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5830 La Mirada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5830 La Mirada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 La Mirada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5830 La Mirada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5830 La Mirada Avenue offer parking?
No, 5830 La Mirada Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5830 La Mirada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 La Mirada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 La Mirada Avenue have a pool?
No, 5830 La Mirada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5830 La Mirada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5830 La Mirada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 La Mirada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5830 La Mirada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5830 La Mirada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5830 La Mirada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
