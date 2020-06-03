All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

5409 Sylvia Avenue

5409 Sylvia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5409 Sylvia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning Gated Mediterranean home, South of the Boulevard, with large and lush green back yard. Enter through the glass and iron design front door and marvel at this beautifully remodeled 2 story abode. Inside, you’re greeted by the inviting formal living room and dining room with an open floor concept, high ceilings, plenty of natural light and recessed lights. Next to it is the cozy family room with stone fireplace and wet bar, travertine tile flooring and a breakfast nook by the sliding doors leading to the back yard. The kitchen is spacious and boasts remodeled cabinets, granite counter tops and backsplash, travertine tile floors and stainless steel appliances. The first floor is complete with a bedroom and a half bath. Upstairs, there are 3 en-suites. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, natural light, large walk-in closet and a spa like bathroom with a soaking tub and large shower. This gem offers a 3 car garage, mature greenery for privacy in the back yard and is in a wonderful neighborhood close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Sylvia Avenue have any available units?
5409 Sylvia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Sylvia Avenue have?
Some of 5409 Sylvia Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Sylvia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Sylvia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Sylvia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5409 Sylvia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5409 Sylvia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Sylvia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5409 Sylvia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Sylvia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Sylvia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5409 Sylvia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Sylvia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5409 Sylvia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Sylvia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Sylvia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
