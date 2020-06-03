5409 Sylvia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stunning Gated Mediterranean home, South of the Boulevard, with large and lush green back yard. Enter through the glass and iron design front door and marvel at this beautifully remodeled 2 story abode. Inside, you’re greeted by the inviting formal living room and dining room with an open floor concept, high ceilings, plenty of natural light and recessed lights. Next to it is the cozy family room with stone fireplace and wet bar, travertine tile flooring and a breakfast nook by the sliding doors leading to the back yard. The kitchen is spacious and boasts remodeled cabinets, granite counter tops and backsplash, travertine tile floors and stainless steel appliances. The first floor is complete with a bedroom and a half bath. Upstairs, there are 3 en-suites. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, natural light, large walk-in closet and a spa like bathroom with a soaking tub and large shower. This gem offers a 3 car garage, mature greenery for privacy in the back yard and is in a wonderful neighborhood close to shopping and dining.