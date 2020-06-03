340 SURFVIEW Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning fully furnished designer ocean view home sitting on approximately a third of an acre, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, family room, formal dining room, gorgeous pool overlooking the pacific.(child proof fence available if needed) Private and serene, this traditional beach home is the perfect family getaway. Large cabana with incredible ocean view deck, fire pit, always heated jacuzzi and great guest house with private bath. Koi pond, and 3 fountain waterfalls, electric private gated driveway, allows for total privacy and security. Huge master suite with incredible closet, gas fireplace, sunken roman shower / tub. Hardwood floors throughout. Great kitchen with top of the line appliances. Accordian doors for complete indoor - outdoor living. Walk 3 minutes to a beautiful sunning and swimming beach! Available now and monthly rental ok. Leased for February and March of 2020