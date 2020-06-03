All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

340 SURFVIEW Drive

340 South Surfview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

340 South Surfview Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning fully furnished designer ocean view home sitting on approximately a third of an acre, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, family room, formal dining room, gorgeous pool overlooking the pacific.(child proof fence available if needed) Private and serene, this traditional beach home is the perfect family getaway. Large cabana with incredible ocean view deck, fire pit, always heated jacuzzi and great guest house with private bath. Koi pond, and 3 fountain waterfalls, electric private gated driveway, allows for total privacy and security. Huge master suite with incredible closet, gas fireplace, sunken roman shower / tub. Hardwood floors throughout. Great kitchen with top of the line appliances. Accordian doors for complete indoor - outdoor living. Walk 3 minutes to a beautiful sunning and swimming beach! Available now and monthly rental ok. Leased for February and March of 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 SURFVIEW Drive have any available units?
340 SURFVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 SURFVIEW Drive have?
Some of 340 SURFVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 SURFVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 SURFVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 SURFVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 340 SURFVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 340 SURFVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 340 SURFVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 340 SURFVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 SURFVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 SURFVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 340 SURFVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 340 SURFVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 SURFVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 SURFVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 SURFVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.

