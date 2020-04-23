2839 North BUZZ Court

Amenities

Hip and modern three-story single family home with a sprawling rooftop deck located two blocks away from Silver Lake Reservoir and across the street from Ivanhoe Elementary. This home was built in 2012 and is LEED Certified for green homes receiving the Platinum level. Buzz Court was also awarded the 2014 AIA Merit Award. 3 sides of light brightens the home, especially the large, custom kitchen with Bosch appliances and a breakfast bar. Features include solar panels, built-ins throughout, 2 car direct access garage, alarm system, water filtration system, security gate, and the George Nelson light fixtures throughout. This home is situated in the back of the courtyard which is private and peaceful, yet you have close proximity to fantastic restaurants such as Little Pine, Edendale, Broome Street, Wolfdown, Blair's. Also a few blocks to Gelson's, Whole Foods 365, Trader Joe's, and other SL staple restaurants and shops. Enjoy the view of Griffith Park from your master bedroom and rooftop!