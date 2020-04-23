All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2839 North BUZZ Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2839 North BUZZ Court
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

2839 North BUZZ Court

2839 N Buzz Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2839 N Buzz Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
green community
alarm system
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
green community
parking
garage
Hip and modern three-story single family home with a sprawling rooftop deck located two blocks away from Silver Lake Reservoir and across the street from Ivanhoe Elementary. This home was built in 2012 and is LEED Certified for green homes receiving the Platinum level. Buzz Court was also awarded the 2014 AIA Merit Award. 3 sides of light brightens the home, especially the large, custom kitchen with Bosch appliances and a breakfast bar. Features include solar panels, built-ins throughout, 2 car direct access garage, alarm system, water filtration system, security gate, and the George Nelson light fixtures throughout. This home is situated in the back of the courtyard which is private and peaceful, yet you have close proximity to fantastic restaurants such as Little Pine, Edendale, Broome Street, Wolfdown, Blair's. Also a few blocks to Gelson's, Whole Foods 365, Trader Joe's, and other SL staple restaurants and shops. Enjoy the view of Griffith Park from your master bedroom and rooftop!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 North BUZZ Court have any available units?
2839 North BUZZ Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 North BUZZ Court have?
Some of 2839 North BUZZ Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and green community. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 North BUZZ Court currently offering any rent specials?
2839 North BUZZ Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 North BUZZ Court pet-friendly?
No, 2839 North BUZZ Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2839 North BUZZ Court offer parking?
Yes, 2839 North BUZZ Court offers parking.
Does 2839 North BUZZ Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 North BUZZ Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 North BUZZ Court have a pool?
No, 2839 North BUZZ Court does not have a pool.
Does 2839 North BUZZ Court have accessible units?
No, 2839 North BUZZ Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 North BUZZ Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2839 North BUZZ Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College