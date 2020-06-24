All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive

2328 San Ysidro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2328 San Ysidro Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to the ultimate in luxury living in this beautifully furnished home with impeccable style and taste! Live amongst celebrities, just walking distance to the gated Beverly Park Estates. Enter this oasis via a beautifully landscaped + serene courtyard that leads you to this single story home.The villa features an open floor plan with a living room, dining area, and a library all flowing together and opening to the spacious outdoors with a heated + jetted salt water pool, BBQ and dining area, and chaises perfect for relaxing. The main home's 3 bedrooms all have direct access to a garden patio and to the backyard pool and lounge area. The light-filled, grand gorgeous master bedroom suite boasts high ceilings, French doors, dual fireplace, and his+her closets. The 4th bedroom is located in the completely private + detached guest quarters that features its own living area + kitchenette.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive have any available units?
2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive have?
Some of 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive offers parking.
Does 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive has a pool.
Does 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 SAN YSIDRO Drive has units with dishwashers.
