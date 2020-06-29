All apartments in Los Angeles
1839 MALTMAN Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1839 MALTMAN Avenue

1839 Maltman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Maltman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Stunning Silver Lake hillside Architectural home with panoramic city views on 3 levels. The main level offers an open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen seamlessly flowing to a large outdoor terrace complete with fire pit and views including Griffith Park Observatory all the way to the ocean! The upper level offers a generous master suite complete with built-in cabinetry, walk-in closet, newer lux bath, and private terrace. The lower level offers two additional bedrooms, a large storage room, and an extra-large full bath. In addition, there is a soundproof music studio with recording room located on the main level. There is an outdoor area accessed from the lower level with room for lounging. Great location, minutes to Sunset Junction, Intelligentsia Coffee, Cafe Stella, Sawyer, Kettle Black. An extra-large garage and driveway allow for easy 4 car parking. A real-time virtual tour is available by appointment. Call listing agent to arrange.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have any available units?
1839 MALTMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have?
Some of 1839 MALTMAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 MALTMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1839 MALTMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 MALTMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 MALTMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 MALTMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

