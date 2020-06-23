16866 Kingsbury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Very Rare Find!! This Remodeled Upper Level Condo Has A Huge Private Patio. Impressive Features Include; Beautfully Upgraded Kitchen w/ Stainless Stove/Oven, Stainless Dishwasher. Breakfast Bar, New Counter Top and Cabinetry - Large Master Bedroom w/ Dual Mirrored Wardrobe Doors and A Stylish Barn Door Leading Into The Private Bath w/ Rain Shower Head, Designer Tiled Shower, Picture Mirror, New Counter Top and Cabinetry - Fireplace in Spacious Living Room - 2nd Bathroom w/ Pedestal Sink - Recessed Lights - Smooth Ceilings - Wood Style Floors - The Community Offers A Sparkling Pool, Spa, Gym and Recreation Room