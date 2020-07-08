All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

14317 ST COLLINS

14317 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

14317 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14317 ST COLLINS have any available units?
14317 ST COLLINS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14317 ST COLLINS currently offering any rent specials?
14317 ST COLLINS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14317 ST COLLINS pet-friendly?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS offer parking?
Yes, 14317 ST COLLINS offers parking.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have a pool?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS does not have a pool.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have accessible units?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS does not have accessible units.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have units with dishwashers?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have units with air conditioning?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS does not have units with air conditioning.

