Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14317 ST COLLINS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14317 ST COLLINS
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14317 ST COLLINS
14317 Collins Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14317 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have any available units?
14317 ST COLLINS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 14317 ST COLLINS currently offering any rent specials?
14317 ST COLLINS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14317 ST COLLINS pet-friendly?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS offer parking?
Yes, 14317 ST COLLINS offers parking.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have a pool?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS does not have a pool.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have accessible units?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS does not have accessible units.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have units with dishwashers?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14317 ST COLLINS have units with air conditioning?
No, 14317 ST COLLINS does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College