1212 S Hudson Avenue

Upgraded unit of a single level attached California Bungalow duplex featuring 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with a large shared backyard and 1 car detached garage with driveway. Located in a highly desirable area adjacent to Hancock Park, this unit features a spacious living room and dining area and updated kitchen and bath. Also featuring newer appliances with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Hard flooring throughout and whirlpool washer/dryer included in the unit. Close to Miracle Mile and Midtown Plaza with best of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby.