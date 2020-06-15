All apartments in Los Angeles
1212 S Hudson Avenue

1212 South Hudson Avenue · (949) 266-7895
Location

1212 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded unit of a single level attached California Bungalow duplex featuring 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with a large shared backyard and 1 car detached garage with driveway. Located in a highly desirable area adjacent to Hancock Park, this unit features a spacious living room and dining area and updated kitchen and bath. Also featuring newer appliances with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Hard flooring throughout and whirlpool washer/dryer included in the unit. Close to Miracle Mile and Midtown Plaza with best of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 S Hudson Avenue have any available units?
1212 S Hudson Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 S Hudson Avenue have?
Some of 1212 S Hudson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 S Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1212 S Hudson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 S Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1212 S Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1212 S Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1212 S Hudson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1212 S Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 S Hudson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 S Hudson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1212 S Hudson Avenue has a pool.
Does 1212 S Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1212 S Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 S Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 S Hudson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
