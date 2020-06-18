All apartments in Los Angeles
1079 West 25th Street

1079 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1079 West 25th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Lovely upper level apartment in San Pedro! This unit is move in ready! This unit is located near great schools, shops and restaurants. It has been recently painted, new carpet, and tile counter tops for a fresh clean touch. For your convenience this unit includes a cooktop, an oven and washer and dryer hookups. This unit is on a self showing feature where you can go see it on your own time. Please register on our website harborpm.com next to the listing it will say enter property yourself. Call Amy or Gabby at
(310)831-0123

No parking and No Pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 West 25th Street have any available units?
1079 West 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1079 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1079 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1079 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1079 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 1079 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1079 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1079 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 1079 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1079 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 1079 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1079 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1079 West 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1079 West 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
