1079 West 25th Street

Unit Amenities carpet oven w/d hookup Property Amenities

Lovely upper level apartment in San Pedro! This unit is move in ready! This unit is located near great schools, shops and restaurants. It has been recently painted, new carpet, and tile counter tops for a fresh clean touch. For your convenience this unit includes a cooktop, an oven and washer and dryer hookups. This unit is on a self showing feature where you can go see it on your own time. Please register on our website harborpm.com next to the listing it will say enter property yourself. Call Amy or Gabby at

(310)831-0123



No parking and No Pets.

