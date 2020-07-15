All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

939 E. Appleton #21

939 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

939 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spotless Ground Level Condo Near the Beach - Located in Alamitos Beach, this beautiful ground level condo has just gone through an extensive renovation. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts nearly 700 square feet of living space. There are new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The property boasts new blinds, lighting fixtures, and may other wonderful amenities. The bedroom includes a wall of closets and newer dual pane window. There is a private patio and lush common grounds with a central fountain for enjoyment. This property comes with a private garage. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 939 E. Appleton St., #21, Long Beach, CA 90802.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5881704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 E. Appleton #21 have any available units?
939 E. Appleton #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 E. Appleton #21 have?
Some of 939 E. Appleton #21's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 E. Appleton #21 currently offering any rent specials?
939 E. Appleton #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 E. Appleton #21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 E. Appleton #21 is pet friendly.
Does 939 E. Appleton #21 offer parking?
Yes, 939 E. Appleton #21 offers parking.
Does 939 E. Appleton #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 E. Appleton #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 E. Appleton #21 have a pool?
No, 939 E. Appleton #21 does not have a pool.
Does 939 E. Appleton #21 have accessible units?
No, 939 E. Appleton #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 939 E. Appleton #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 E. Appleton #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
