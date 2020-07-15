939 E. Appleton #21

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spotless Ground Level Condo Near the Beach - Located in Alamitos Beach, this beautiful ground level condo has just gone through an extensive renovation. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts nearly 700 square feet of living space. There are new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The property boasts new blinds, lighting fixtures, and may other wonderful amenities. The bedroom includes a wall of closets and newer dual pane window. There is a private patio and lush common grounds with a central fountain for enjoyment. This property comes with a private garage. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 939 E. Appleton St., #21, Long Beach, CA 90802.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE5881704)