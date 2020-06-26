All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

926 North Loma Vista Drive

926 N Loma Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

926 N Loma Vista Dr, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 926 N Loma Vista Drive #C, Long Beach, CA 90813

- Rent: $1,195 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,400 (On Approved Credit)
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 625 sqft

Features and Amenities:
- Down Stairs Basement Unit
- Linoleum Flooring Throughout
- Stove/Oven Included
- Utilities included: Gas, Water, Sewer, & Trash
- No pets allowed at this time
- 1 Carport Space Included
- No On-Site Laundry

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 North Loma Vista Drive have any available units?
926 North Loma Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 North Loma Vista Drive have?
Some of 926 North Loma Vista Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 North Loma Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
926 North Loma Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 North Loma Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 926 North Loma Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 926 North Loma Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 926 North Loma Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 926 North Loma Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 North Loma Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 North Loma Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 926 North Loma Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 926 North Loma Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 926 North Loma Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 926 North Loma Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 North Loma Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
