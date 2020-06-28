All apartments in Long Beach
908 St Louis Ave
908 St Louis Ave

908 Saint Louis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

908 Saint Louis Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
St. Louis - 2 bed / 2 bath - Long Beach + 2parking - Property Id: 149827

Clean and highly kept up property with onsite manager. A centrally located apartment building with easy access to Downtown Long Beach and the 405 Freeway. Insides are newly renovated. Outsides have a clean up-kept look with wonderful landscaping and gated parking. Laundry on site. Balcony.

Very cozy and private. Included: 2 Car Parking
Appliances: Stove Range, Dishwasher, A/C & Heater.

Utilities included: Water, Trash, Sewer, Gas for Hot Water
Newly renovated: Flooring, paint, bathroom, tile, kitchen, & appliances.

All units include a balcony and are on the second or third floor.

**Text David: 310-569-22 five six**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149827p
Property Id 149827

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 St Louis Ave have any available units?
908 St Louis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 St Louis Ave have?
Some of 908 St Louis Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 St Louis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
908 St Louis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 St Louis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 908 St Louis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 908 St Louis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 908 St Louis Ave offers parking.
Does 908 St Louis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 St Louis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 St Louis Ave have a pool?
No, 908 St Louis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 908 St Louis Ave have accessible units?
No, 908 St Louis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 908 St Louis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 St Louis Ave has units with dishwashers.
