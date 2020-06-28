908 St Louis Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

St. Louis - 2 bed / 2 bath - Long Beach + 2parking - Property Id: 149827



Clean and highly kept up property with onsite manager. A centrally located apartment building with easy access to Downtown Long Beach and the 405 Freeway. Insides are newly renovated. Outsides have a clean up-kept look with wonderful landscaping and gated parking. Laundry on site. Balcony.



Very cozy and private. Included: 2 Car Parking

Appliances: Stove Range, Dishwasher, A/C & Heater.



Utilities included: Water, Trash, Sewer, Gas for Hot Water

Newly renovated: Flooring, paint, bathroom, tile, kitchen, & appliances.



All units include a balcony and are on the second or third floor.



**Text David: 310-569-22 five six**

No Pets Allowed



