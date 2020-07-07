850 E Silva Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Completely remodeled house...2 bedroom...1 bathroom located in the Bixby Knoll area. Detached 2 car garage...Large Lot...Security gate to thru access to the garage and backyard...Kitchen and bathroom are completely remodeled...Newly installed tile floorings throughout the house...Recessed lightings thruout the house. A cabana in the backyard for your added entertainment needs...Close proximity to parks, shopping centers and transportation.

Property located North of Del Amo Blvd...and East of Atlantic Avenue.