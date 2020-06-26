837 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge 2 bedroom unit in a secure and quiet complex and walking distance to the beach. Welcome to one of the nicest units available for rent in downtown Long Beach, this unit has been completely upgraded with real hardwood floors, new windows, fresh paint and new fixtures. The large open living room features a wall of windows for natural light, a fireplace for relaxing and bar area for entertaining. Perfectly sized dining area that opens to the upgraded galley kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and fixtures. 1 large bedroom and large shared bath upstairs. The upstairs master bedroom is huge with tall vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and a wall to wall closet. The master bath has also been upgraded to tile with a sitting bench and new vanity. There is a nice patio/balcony for BBQ's and relaxing plus the complex has a club house you can use for larger events and parties. This complex is clean, gated and secured with 24/7 closed circuit camera watching the building at all times. On top of all this there is an over sized 2 car garage with it's own laundry room. As for the location it cant be beat located in the heart of downtown Long beach means your minutes to the beach, to the aquarium, convention center, shopping restaurants and more!. Sorry, building doesn't accept section 8. Pets considered. Ready move in June 1, 2019 First and depost equal to rent. For application info go to https://silvarealestateca.com/renters