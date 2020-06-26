All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

837 Magnolia Avenue

837 Magnolia Ave
Location

837 Magnolia Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge 2 bedroom unit in a secure and quiet complex and walking distance to the beach. Welcome to one of the nicest units available for rent in downtown Long Beach, this unit has been completely upgraded with real hardwood floors, new windows, fresh paint and new fixtures. The large open living room features a wall of windows for natural light, a fireplace for relaxing and bar area for entertaining. Perfectly sized dining area that opens to the upgraded galley kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and fixtures. 1 large bedroom and large shared bath upstairs. The upstairs master bedroom is huge with tall vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and a wall to wall closet. The master bath has also been upgraded to tile with a sitting bench and new vanity. There is a nice patio/balcony for BBQ's and relaxing plus the complex has a club house you can use for larger events and parties. This complex is clean, gated and secured with 24/7 closed circuit camera watching the building at all times. On top of all this there is an over sized 2 car garage with it's own laundry room. As for the location it cant be beat located in the heart of downtown Long beach means your minutes to the beach, to the aquarium, convention center, shopping restaurants and more!. Sorry, building doesn't accept section 8. Pets considered. Ready move in June 1, 2019 First and depost equal to rent. For application info go to https://silvarealestateca.com/renters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
837 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 837 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
837 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 Magnolia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 837 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 837 Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 837 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 837 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 837 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 837 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
