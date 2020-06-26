Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

827 Olive Ave. Available 02/15/20 Lovely Historic Home With Fully Remodeled Interior and Private Garage! - This lovely front home was built in 1910 and has wonderful Historic exterior charm, while the interior of the unit has been modernized to meet the demands of today's lifestyle. With it's efficient 1170 sf ft. floor plan, the unit has 3 nicely sized bedrooms, a full hallway bath and a 2nd half bath off the kitchen. The large main living room has an expansive, open feel and features laminate wood floors, recessed lighting, lots of large windows and a connected formal dining area with built-in cabinets. The spacious Kitchen has been fully remodeled and comes equipped with a stove, and features an attache service porch with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a large fenced yard area and a detached 2 car garage with room for a 3rd car in front of the garage.



The property is located in the highly desirable area, just blocks from great eateries, cafe's and shops in Downtown and East Village. Water is included.



For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



(RLNE5432289)